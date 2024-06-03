Kaithal: RKSD College appoints nodal officer

Tribune News Service

Kaithal: In the ongoing preparations for admissions, RKSD College, Kaithal, has appointed Professor Surender Singh as the nodal officer for admissions. A helpdesk in the college staffroom has also been set up for admission seekers. Professor SP Verma, Public Relation Officer of the college, will be the convener of the helpdesk. Principal Sanjay Goyal said special teams had been constituted in the college and computers would also be set up for the filling up of the forms. He said that the help desk would be made functional from 3rd June onwards from 9 am to 1.30 pm. He added that the online registration on the department of higher education, Panchkula portal would start with effect from 3rd June as soon as the said portal opens.

Red Cross training camp concludes

Kurukshetra: The four-day Youth Red Cross training camp concluded at the Kurukshetra University. Dean Students’ Welfare Professor AR Chaudhari was present at the concluding ceremony. He awarded the winning participants of various competitions organised during the four-day camp. He said the objective of Youth Red Cross was to inculcate humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntary service, unity and universality among its members. He called upon the youth to join the Youth Red Cross and make an important contribution to nation building by ensuring their participation in humanitarian and social welfare works.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kaithal