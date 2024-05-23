Kaithal: RKSD College signs MOU

Kaithal: RKSD College, Kaithal, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Talent-Grow Global Private Limited, based in Zirakpur, Punjab. The objective of the MoU is to promote cooperation in various fields beneficial for student and institutional development. Principal Sanjay Goyal, expressing optimism about the potential benefits, said the collaboration would be beneficial for the welfare of the students. He stressed the importance of such partnerships in providing holistic learning opportunities to students and preparing them for the challenges of life.

Campus placement drive at CUH

Mahendergarh: A campus placement drive was organised at the Central University of Haryana (CUH) on Tuesday for students of B Vocational (Retail and Logistics Management). Representative of Japanese retail company UNIQLO Kanta Nagasaki held group discussions and personal interviews with the 30 students participating in this drive. Vice-Chancellor Tankeshwar Kumar met the officials of the company. Event organiser Dr Suyash Mishra said the selection process was conducted through group discussions and interviews in which third-year students of the department participated. The selected students will be given appointment letters by the company.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kaithal #Zirakpur