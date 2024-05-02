Kaithal: RKSD Women cagers win silver

Kaithal: The women’s basketball team of RKSD College, Kaithal, bagged the silver medal in the inter-college basketball and netball competitions held at Kurukshetra University. Neeru, Anjali, Pooja and Sonu played crucial roles in guiding their team to victory. On reaching the college, the team was welcomed by Principal Sanjay Goyal, Staff Secretary SP Verma and Prof Gagan Mittal.

Online training in cyber security

Hisar: An online professional training and development programme, ‘Cyber Security and Safety Measures and Teaching Learning Tools’ was organised under the joint aegis of the Department of Commerce and Computer Science of the Government College for Women, Hisar, and the Department of Commerce of Government College, Barwala. Asst Prof Sunil Verma from the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology, Hisar, was the main speaker at the event. College Principal Dr Ramesh Arya said advanced technology has changed the modern lifestyle and the Internet offers multiple benefits. About 500 teachers and students of various colleges participated in the programme.

PTM, extension lecture at MN College

Kurukshetra: The Department of Commerce of MN College, Shahabad, in collaboration with the MNC Library, organised a parent-teacher meeting (PTM) and an extension lecture, which was delivered by Ravi Kant Bhushan, a retired Air Force officer and an alumnus of the college. The topic of the extension lecture was ‘Preparation for Exams and Managing Stress’. Students and their parents attended the lecture, which provided valuable insights into effective exam preparation strategies and techniques for managing stress. The college said the PTM and extension lecture served as a platform for a fruitful interaction among parents, students, and faculty members.

Event marks Int’l Labour Day

Sirsa: JCD Vidyapeeth organised an event to honour its employees and workers on International Labour Day here on Wednesday. Kuldip Singh Dhindsa, director general, JCD Vidyapeeth, was the main guest. He emphasised the importance of understanding and supporting workers’ rights and contributions. He also laid stress on promoting democratic, social, and economic support. Dhindsa highlighted the significance of workers’ rights and encouraged them to fight for their human rights. He honoured employees and workers for their contributions and stressed the need to understand their struggles and provide support. The objective of the event was to create awareness about workers’ contributions and struggles, while expressing support and empathy.

