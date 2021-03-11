Kaithal: School honours UPSC topper

Kaithal: OSDAV Public School, Kaithal, honoured its alumna Sandhya Pratap, who secured 142nd rank in the UPSC Civil Services exams, result of which was declared two-days back. Pratap expressed her gratitude to the school principal, teachers and her parents for their guidance and support. On the occasion, the officiating principal of the school and teachers congratulated her for the achievement.

GMN College gets A++ grade

Ambala: Gandhi Memorial National (GMN) College, Ambala Cantonment has been awarded A++ grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), with CGPA of 3.56 in a four point scale. The team finalised the report after visiting the college on May 26 and 27. On the occasion Dr Gurdev Singh, president, governing body of GMN college, congratulated the principal, staff, and the students. Principal of the college, Dr RP Singh, said, “It’s a dream come true. The college has been striving and aspiring for the achievement for a long time.”

Head of Commerce dept retires

Yamunanagar: Dr Madhu Kapoor retired as Head of the Post Graduate Department of Commerce of Guru Nanak Girls College, Yamunanagar, after completing 39 years of service. Dr Madhu had joined as the HoD in 1983 when the department was created. During her long tenure, she introduced many new subjects, courses and conducted number of state and national level seminars and conferences.

Alumni association meeting held

Yamunanagar: A meeting of the Alumni Association of the Guru Nanak Khalsa College was organised at the college auditorium. Presiding over the meeting, Principal Dr (Major) Harinder Singh Kang welcomed all the office bearers and executive members of the association. He said that Khalsa college family would like to congratulate the alumni and were very proud of them for their contribution in nation-building.