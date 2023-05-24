Kaithal’s Kanika makes state stand tall

Tribune News Service

Karnal, May 23

With ninth rank in the civil services examination 2022, results of which were declared on Tuesday, Kanika Goel (23), a resident of Model Town in Kaithal, fulfilled her childhood dream of succeeding in the exam and brought laurels to her family and the state. She cleared the exam in her second attempt.

The only child of her parents, Kanika’s father LC Goel runs a grocery shop and mother Neelam Rani supports him in business.

“It was my dream to become an IAS officer. I am happy to achieve my goal. Last year, I appeared for the exam, but was unsuccessful. The result of last year gave me motivation and helped me crack the exam in my second attempt,” said Kanika.

She completed her schooling from Hindu Girls Senior Secondary School and graduated from the Shri Ram College for Women, Delhi. “I am proud of my daughter, who gave a new identity to our family with her success,” said her father. Her mother said Kanika had fulfilled their dreams.

Abhinav Siwach, 28, hailing from Gorakhpur village in Fatehabad district has got the 12th rank. A cricket enthusiast, Abhinav was equally passionate about studies and had made up his mind to choose civil services early in his life.

Abhinav’s father Satbir Siwach, who is Deputy Excise and Taxation Commissioner (DETC) in Gurugram, said Abhianv was presently posted as an SDM in Delhi as he was selected in the Delhi, Andaman & Nicobar, Lakshadweep, Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli Civil Services (DANICS) in 2020. Later, he decided to drop the chance in 2021 and continued his preparations.

Ankita Panwar, a girl from Gosain Khera, has secured the 28th rank in the prestigious exam. Ankita’s father Bhoop Singh Panwar said she was a brilliant student from beginning and had got 97.6 per cent marks in class XII. She then did BTech from IIT Roorkee and got a good placement in a private firm in Bangalore. Bhoop Singh Panwar has retired from the Science and Technology Department.

Pranshu Sharma of Gurugram secured the 65th rank and got success in his fifth attempt. He was working in the Railways since 2018 and preparing for the examination along with the job. Pranshu’s father Vijay Kumar Sharma retired as a Chief Engineer and mother Ruchi Sharma is a homemaker.

Divyanshi of Kaithal got the 95th rank and gave the credit to her family members and teachers for her success.

Ankit Nain of Kharenti village in Hisar secured the 99th rank in his very first attempt. Ankit is currently posted as Assistant Municipal Commissioner in Uttar Pradesh. His father Balraj is a farmer and mother is a housewife.

Manasvi Sharma of Karnal city secured the 101st rank. A BTech in mechanical engineering from Thapar University, Sharma realised his dream in his fifth attempt.

Sakshi Jangra, a resident of Bahadurgarh in Jhajjar district, secured the 220th rank in her second attempt. Her father is a government employee, while the mother is a housewife.

Bhawesh, a resident of the PLA sector in Hisar, got the 280th rank. After completing his graduation from the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Hyderabad, in 2020, Bhawesh decided to pursue his career in the civil services.

Another youth Manish of Shamdo village in Hisar secured the 283rd rank in his third attempt. Earlier, Manish had secured 12th rank in (Central Armed Police Forces Exam) CAPF exam in 2020. Manish had joined the CISF as Assistant Commandant in Hyderabad. Manish’s father Devdutt Sharma is a sub-inspector in the Haryana Police.

Rahul Sangwan, an HCS officer, has got the 508th rank. He belongs to Mitathal village in Bhiwani district. Earlier, in the HCS result declared in February 2022, Rahul had secured the 27th rank. He is currently on training at HIPA, Gurugram.

Five youths from Rewari district succeeded to crack the UPSC exam. Tushar Saini of Rewari district secured the 44th rank in the exam. It was his third attempt. He graduated in commerce from KLP College, Rewari.

Also, Nitish Maura of Tankdi (90), Abhiruchi Yadav (317), Yogesh Saini of Nasiaji Road (323) and Aarti of Khaliwas village (592) were the successful candidates from Rewari district.