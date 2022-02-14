Kala Ramachandran appointed first woman Commissioner of Police of Gurugram

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 14

Senior IPS officer Kala Ramachandran, currently posted as ADGP, State Vigilance Bureau (SVB), has been appointed the first woman Commissioner of Police (CP) of Gurugram.

According to police transfers ordered by the Haryana government, the incumbent CP of Gurugram KK Rao has been posted as IGP, CPT&R, Bhondsi.

Mamta Singh, IGP of Karnal Range, has been posted as IGP, Rohtak Range. Satender Kumar Gupta will be new IGP, Karnal Range.

While B Satheesh Balan will be the new IGP, Special Task Force (STF), Arun Kumar, DIG, Haryana Police Academy (HPA), Maduban, will be DIG (STF).

Nazneen Bhasin, DIG, Regional Training Centre (RTC), Bhondsi, has been given additional charge of DIG, Women Safety, Panchkula.

Balwan Singh, DIG-cum-SP, Hisar, has been shifted as DIG (SVB), Gurugram.

Abhishek Jorwal, SP (SVB), has been given additional charge of ADC to Governor.

Lokendra Singh, SP of Kaithal, will be new Hisar SP.

Maqsood Ahmed, DCP (East), will be SP, Kaithal.