Kalka-Shimla rail section to go green

Ambala, January 20

As the Indian Railways has decided to run hydrogen-powered trains on its heritage routes, the Ambala division of the Northern Railways has identified Kalka, Shimla, and Barog railway stations of the Kalka-Shimla rail route to set up stations with the provision of hydrogen fuel.

A railway official said the Kalka-Shimla section of the Ambala division is a UNESCO World Heritage site, and had been identified for trains running on hydrogen fuel cells.

As per the division officials, the hydrogen-powered trains will run on narrow gauge tracks. The Railways aims to replace diesel locomotives with hydrogen engines to begin their green journey. The hydrogen-powered trains are expected to be rolled out in the form of a train set like Vande Bharat Express, added the officials.

A senior official said, “The Railways has planned to roll out the hydro-powered trains, but the project is in its initial phase, so the exact date or month cannot be announced at this point. On the patterns of Vande Bharat Express, a complete train will be introduced. Hydrogen is one of the cleanest fuels, and hydrogen-fuelled trains will offer zero emissions. Hydrogen fuel cells only produce water vapours as byproduct, making them a clean and an environment-friendly choice.”

Divisional Railway Manager Mandeep Singh Bhatia said, “The Indian Railways is working on introducing hydrogen-powered trains on the heritage railway section. It is a big leap towards its green fuel initiative. It will be a self-propelled train with no separate locomotive. The train will offer a new experience to tourists.”

