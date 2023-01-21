Kalka-Shimla rail section to go green

Ambala, January 20
As the Indian Railways has decided to run hydrogen-powered trains on its heritage routes, the Ambala division of the Northern Railways has identified Kalka, Shimla, and Barog railway stations of the Kalka-Shimla rail route to set up stations with the provision of hydrogen fuel.
A railway official said the Kalka-Shimla section of the Ambala division is a UNESCO World Heritage site, and had been identified for trains running on hydrogen fuel cells.
As per the division officials, the hydrogen-powered trains will run on narrow gauge tracks. The Railways aims to replace diesel locomotives with hydrogen engines to begin their green journey. The hydrogen-powered trains are expected to be rolled out in the form of a train set like Vande Bharat Express, added the officials.
A senior official said, “The Railways has planned to roll out the hydro-powered trains, but the project is in its initial phase, so the exact date or month cannot be announced at this point. On the patterns of Vande Bharat Express, a complete train will be introduced. Hydrogen is one of the cleanest fuels, and hydrogen-fuelled trains will offer zero emissions. Hydrogen fuel cells only produce water vapours as byproduct, making them a clean and an environment-friendly choice.”
Divisional Railway Manager Mandeep Singh Bhatia said, “The Indian Railways is working on introducing hydrogen-powered trains on the heritage railway section. It is a big leap towards its green fuel initiative. It will be a self-propelled train with no separate locomotive. The train will offer a new experience to tourists.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
21 Andaman and Nicobar Islands named after Param Vir Chakra awardees
The PM also virtually inaugurates model of proposed National...
Marry Kom to lead 5-member committee to probe allegations against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
The government-appointed committee will also run day-to-day ...
Submarine INS Vagir commissioned; Navy chief calls it lethal platform with formidable weapons, stealth tech
Has been built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited with tec...
Thousands of Indian IT professionals now jobless scrambling for options to stay in US
According to The Washington Post, nearly 200,000 IT workers ...
Army Chief Manoj Pande visits forward posts along LAC in eastern Arunachal Pradesh
Indian and Chinese troops are locked in an over 32-month sta...