Kalpana Chawla remembered

Rohtak: Students, teachers and staff members of Model School, Ambedkar Chowk, paid tributes to Kalpana Chawla, the first woman of Indian origin to have gone to space, on her death anniversary. Principal Dr Aruna Taneja told students about the life and career of the research engineer-astronaut. She told them that she was born in Karnal, studied aeronautical engineering at Punjab Engineering College and worked for NASA. She added that Chawla had become a role model for the youth and students.

Workshop on research paper writing

Faridabad: The research and innovation hub of Aggarwal College, Ballabgarh, organised a two-day workshop on the topic of research paper writing and publication. Principal Dr KK Gupta said the aim of the event was to help students to hone their research paper writing skills. Parul Kumar from the Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University, Govt of NCT, Delhi, was the keynote speaker. Emphasising upon the importance of research in higher education, he said research work was a never-ending process and a prerequisite to innovation. He explained the meaning of research and shared detailed information on the process. Doubts raised during the programme were also discussed.

Webinar on inspired living

Faridabad: A webinar on ‘inspired living’ was organised by the office of the Dean, Students’ Welfare, DAV Centenary College. Jaya Row, founder of Vedanta Vision, and internationally known exponent of the Bhagvada Gita was the keynote speaker. She shared the mantras of living a happy and dedicated life, and quoted numerous examples from the Vedanta. She also talked about the highly successful lives of eminent people in various parts of the world. “The most important thing is that one should think beyond self. One cannot achieve greatness with a small mind and we must expand our minds to attain new heights in life,” she said.

