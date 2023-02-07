Kamal Chaudhary tops HCS exam

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 6

The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has declared the result for 155 posts of HCS (Executive branch) and other allied services on the basis of main written examination followed by the personality test, held from January 30 to February 5.

Kamal Chaudhary has topped the exam with 398.75 marks, followed by Pragati Rani with 398 score.

The result has been declared on the HPSC’s website post-wise and category-wise. Among the recommended candidates, 48 are HCS (Executive), seven DSPs, 14 ETOs, five DFSC, four ‘A’ Class Tehsildars, 46 BDPOs, three traffic managers, two DFSOs and 21 Assistant Employment Officers. As many as 425 candidates were called for the personality test.

Meanwhile, the HPSC has clarified that the results were subject to decision of 11 petitions filed in superior courts.

Also, if any candidate qualified in the result is falling under the purview of investigation relating to FIR No. 4 of 2021 dated November 11, 2021, registered by State Vigilance Bureau, his or her candidature would be purely on provisional basis and subject to the outcome of the case.

The case pertains to the arrest of the then Deputy Secretary of Haryana Public Service Commission, Anil Nagar, where he was caught with crores of rupees. An amount of Rs 3.5 crore was recovered in the investigations from the accused. Nagar was dismissed and HCS preliminary exam had to be cancelled along with that of dental surgeons. The exam was later held again.