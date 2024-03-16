Kamlesh Kumar Bhadoo no longer OSD to Deputy CM

Chandigarh: Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Friday relieved HCS Kamlesh Kumar Bhadoo from additional charge of OSD to Deputy CM with immediate effect.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha poll dates today; BJP eyes hat-trick as Opposition attempts to halt PM’s march
ECI to announce poll schedule for 4 states as well
‘Poll bond info partial’: SC notice to SBI
Wants bank to disclose unique number to establish buyer-part...
KCR’s daughter Kavitha arrested in Hyderabad in Delhi excise policy case
Arrest follows I-T, ED raids at her residence