Kanda brothers lend support to BJP’s Sirsa candidate Ashok Tanwar

Anil Kakkar

Sirsa, April 8

With the BJP having declared its candidate for the Sirsa Lok Sabha seat, locals are now waiting for the opposition parties to announce their candidates.

After the BJP declared Ashok Tanwar as its candidate, he has been actively campaigning in the Lok Sabha constituency. In Sirsa city, the Kanda brothers have announced their support to Ashok Tanwar. The current MLA from Sirsa, Gopal Kanda, belonged to the Haryana Lokhit Party (HLP) and supported the present BJP government. Meanwhile, his younger brother, Gobind Kanda, was a BJP leader and had contested an Assembly bypoll from the BJP, where he faced defeat against Abhay Chautala of the INLD in 2021.

Gopal Kanda had declared his support for the BJP candidates in the Lok Sabha elections. Gopal Kanda, talking to mediapersons on Monday, stated that both brothers would support the BJP. The victory of 2024 would be bigger than that of 2019. After his statement, Ashok Tanwar also responded.

Ashok Tanwar stated that it was time for the elections and every vote counted. Moreover, Gopal Kanda already had the support of the government. Under the leadership of former CM Manohar Lal Khattar, he had also extended his support. Tanwar claimed that with Gopal Kanda’s support, not only Sirsa but all seats of Haryana would be influenced.

Tanwar said, “We welcome those who are supporting us for the country’s development.” He said the BJP was campaigning with full zeal on all 10 Lok Sabha seats. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was campaigning across the country so the election result would be one-sided.

