 Kanda meets Biplab Deb, expresses faith in PM Modi : The Tribune India

Meeting significant as BJP non-committal on pact with JJP

Haryana BJP in-charge Biplab Kumar Deb. File Photo



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 9

After four Independent MLAs met Haryana BJP in-charge Biplab Kumar Deb, it was the turn of Haryana Lokhit Party (HLP) MLA Gopal Kanda who met him at his Delhi residence.

Revealing about the meeting today, Deb said Kanda expressed his faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s leadership. He tweeted that Kanda wanted to make Haryana strong and prosperous through the BJP’s double-engine government.

Deb tweeted the same on Thursday when he had met four independent MLAs —Dharam Pal Gonder, Sombir Sangwan, Rakesh Daultabad, and Randhir Singh Gollen — in Delhi. Later in the day today, Deb met Khattar in Chandigarh and apprised him about the meetings.

The meetings are significant as the BJP is non-committal in continuing its alliance with the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP). Lok Sabha polls are approaching and the BJP has declared that it would contest all 10 seats in the state.

Deb during his Jind visit on Sunday campaigned for Birender Singh’s wife Prem Lata in the the Uchana Kalan Assembly segment. Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala represents the seat. He had defeated Prem Lata in 2019.

Deb even asked workers to take revenge of Birender Singh’s tears in 2024. The next day in Faridabad, he said the JJP had done no favour by extending support to the BJP as they got ministerial berths.

On June 5, Chautala had retorted in Kaithal that he would contest from the same segment in the next poll. Chautala said three persons had problems as he was contesting from Uchana Kalan.

The BJP has 41 MLAs, the JJP has 10, the Congress has 30 and there are seven Independent MLAs in the Haryana Vidhan Sabha. Besides, there are Independent MLA Balraj Kundu and Indian National Lok Dal’s Abhay Chautala who have taken a stance against the BJP government.

In case of a split with the JJP, the BJP can rely on the support of six Independent MLAs and HLP’s Kanda.

While talking to reporters today, MLA Sombir Sangwan said they were called to Delhi and it was a courtesy meeting with Deb where the state’s issues were discussed. He said, “I have told him that the BJP-JJP alliance should be done away with. They have sought votes against the BJP in 2019. People are angry with them. The BJP could suffer because of this.”

