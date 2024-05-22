Kanda organises women’s rally for BJP’s Tanwar

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, May 21

Sirsa MLA Gopal Kanda organised a rally in support of BJP candidate for Sirsa Ashok Tanwar. Thousands of women riding two-wheelers and e-rickshaws toured the city, urging people to vote for Tanwar.

MLA Kanda flagged off the rally from Shaheed Bhagat Singh Stadium on Barnala Road. The rally passed through Baba Bhuman Shah Chowk, Vishwakarma Chowk, Ambedkar Chowk, Parshuram Chowk, Bhagat Singh Chowk, Subhash Chowk, Jagdev Chowk, Shiv Chowk, Ghantaghar Chowk, Rania Gate, Rania Chungi and concluded at Baba Tara’s Kutia.

Speaking to reporters on the occasion, he said people appreciated those who did good work, and Modi had done good work. People of the country were with Modi, he claimed. The rally saw about one thousand two-wheelers.

