Kanda organises women’s rally for BJP’s Tanwar

Sirsa, May 21
Sirsa MLA Gopal Kanda organised a rally in support of BJP candidate for Sirsa Ashok Tanwar. Thousands of women riding two-wheelers and e-rickshaws toured the city, urging people to vote for Tanwar.
MLA Kanda flagged off the rally from Shaheed Bhagat Singh Stadium on Barnala Road. The rally passed through Baba Bhuman Shah Chowk, Vishwakarma Chowk, Ambedkar Chowk, Parshuram Chowk, Bhagat Singh Chowk, Subhash Chowk, Jagdev Chowk, Shiv Chowk, Ghantaghar Chowk, Rania Gate, Rania Chungi and concluded at Baba Tara’s Kutia.
Speaking to reporters on the occasion, he said people appreciated those who did good work, and Modi had done good work. People of the country were with Modi, he claimed. The rally saw about one thousand two-wheelers.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Shambhu: Thousands of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal, western UP, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan farmers to hit ground zero
Farm stir at Shambhu completes 100 days today
3 Indian-origin students killed in car crash in US
Police say the speeding vehicle overturned upside down after...
Hundreds of Sikhs carrying Khalistan flags show up for hearing on 3 Indians accused of killing Nijjar in Canada
3 accused appear before Canadian court in person, fourth app...
Pune Porsche accident: Decide limit on serving alcohol, if someone highly drunk, make arrangements for stay, court to pubs
2 liquor serving outlets visited by teen driver sealed
Had it not been for Ambedkar, Jawaharlal Nehru wouldn’t have agreed to quota: Narendra Modi
Says Congress mindset has been anti-reservation