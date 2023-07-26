 Kanda’s journey: From small-time trader to key player in power politics : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • Kanda’s journey: From small-time trader to key player in power politics

Kanda’s journey: From small-time trader to key player in power politics

Kanda’s journey: From small-time trader to key player in power politics

Gopal Kanda offers prayers after his acquittal on Tuesday.



Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, July 25

It has been a bumpy ride in politics for the Haryana Lokhit Party (HLP) MLA from Sirsa and former Minister of State for Home in Haryana, Gopal Kanda, who was acquitted by a Delhi court in the Geetika Sharma suicide case today.

Shocked, says Geetika’s brother

  • After living through an “emotional turmoil” for 11 years, air hostess Geetika Sharma’s family is shattered by the Delhi court verdict aquitting Gopal Goyal Kanda in the case of abetment to her suicide, her brother Ankit Sharma said on Tuesday.
  • “My father, who is aged 66, is in a state of shock after the verdict,” said Ankit, adding that they do not have the means to fight the case and urged the state to file an appeal against the verdict.
  • “It has been 11 years of emotional turmoil for us. It has been a long fight all these years, and it has come to this. We are scared for our lives now. It is a life-threatening situation for us,” Ankit said. PTI

Kanda, 58, a resident of Gali Khazanchian wali located in ward number 15 in Sirsa town, opened a radio repair shop in mid-1990s in Sirsa town to earn a living. Later, he ran a shoe shop in the town. However, he wanted to make it big in life and headed to Gurugram when it was emerging as the “millennium city” and started dabbling in real estate there.

Simultaneously, he came close to the Chautalas as the INLD came to power in 1999. His close aides in Sirsa said there was no stopping Kanda, as his commercial success got political support.

Kanda even weighed the then Chief Minister and INLD supremo Om Prakash Chautala with bundles of currency notes at a function in Bhagat Singh Chowk in Sirsa in 2004. After success in various businesses, he wanted to make a debut in politics. He wanted to get rid of his role as a “sidekick” of Chautalas, and, thus, started distancing himself from them after the INLD went out of power in 2005.

Kanda launched an airlines from Gurugram in 2008 in the name of his father Muralidhar Lakh Ram (MLDR), besides running several businesses.

His political aspirations were fulfilled when he won from the Sirsa Assembly as an Independent candidate in his maiden attempt. In a twist of fate, Kanda got the coveted state Home ministry in exchange for his support to form the government after 2009 as the Congress, which won 40 seats, fell short of majority.

This was an opportunity for him to emerge as a big corporate as well as a wheeler-dealer in the corridors of power in Haryana, but the incident of suicide by one of her employees, Geetika Sharma, on August 5, 2012, came as a setback to him. He had to resign as minister and also remained in prison for nearly 18 months.

Later, he floated his HLP party, but lost the next Assembly election in 2014 from Sirsa.

#Hisar #Sirsa

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Married Indian woman Anju becomes Fatima, weds her Pakistani Facebook friend after converting to Islam

2
Trending

Kareena Kapoor ‘ignored fans’ on flight from London, Narayana Murthy criticises actress in viral video; wife supports her

3
Punjab

Punjab ex-minister Gurbinder Atwal dies of brain haemorrhage on flight to Srinagar

4
Nation

PM Modi cites East India company, PFI, Indian Mujahideen to hit back at Opposition alliance

5
Trending

Baba Ramdev spotted driving Rs 1.5 crore Land Rover SUV; video goes viral

6
Chandigarh

Chandigarh MC approves free parking for EVs, two-wheelers; double charges for vehicles registered outside Tricity

7
Punjab

Day after Punjab Governor's letter, CM Bhagwant Mann says 4 bills passed in special assembly session will be cleared

8
Haryana

Haryana MLA Gopal Kanda acquitted in Geetika Sharma suicide case

9
Trending

Video: Karnataka youth swept away by overflowing waters in a blink while creating instagram reels

10
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh: Private university asked to refund excess fees charged from 2 ex-students, fined Rs 1 crore

Don't Miss

View All
Wary of ‘award wapsi’, parliamentary committee wants undertaking from recipients
Nation

Wary of 'award wapsi', parliamentary committee wants undertaking from recipients

Gurugram sex ratio plummets to 885 from 925
Haryana

Gurugram sex ratio plummets to 885 from 925

Bullet still in head, ex-sailor gets war injury pension after 60 yrs
Punjab

Bullet still in head, ex-sailor Tara Singh gets war injury pension after 60 yrs

Heavy to very heavy rainfall warning issued for Himachal, Gujarat, Punjab for Monday, list released
Nation

Very heavy rain warning issued for Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana

40% rise in flashfloods over three years
Nation GLOBAL WARMING

40% rise in flashfloods in India over three years

Tiny gadgets ‘linked’ to falling Haryana sex ratio
Haryana

Tiny gadgets 'linked' to falling Haryana sex ratio

West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva’s mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli
Trending

West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva's mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli

Purohit lauds PGI gurdwara’s service to the poor, vows aid
Chandigarh

Punjab Governor lauds PGI gurdwara's service to the poor, vows aid

Top News

SC raps Centre: At drop of hat, you take stand against non-BJP states

Supreme Court raps Centre: At drop of hat, you take stand against non-BJP states

Questions it over lack of 33% quota for women in Nagaland ci...

Broadband curbs eased in Manipur

Broadband curbs eased in Manipur

2 cloudbursts in Kullu damage houses, wash away bridges, roads

2 cloudbursts in Kullu damage houses, wash away bridges, roads

No loss of human life, livestock reported

Despite ‘Beti Bachao’ plan, 13 states see dip in gender ratio

Despite 'Beti Bachao' plan, 13 states see dip in gender ratio

44% LS, 31% RS members facing criminal cases

44% LS, 31% RS members facing criminal cases


Cities

View All

Flood situation worsens in 60 villages of Tarn Taran district

Flood situation worsens in 60 villages of Tarn Taran district

Amritsar residents heave a sigh of relief as water recedes in Tung Dhab drain

Revenue Dept employees’ protest enters second day in Amritsar

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to pay tribute at Kargil Vijay Diwas function

Operators fail to spare Jawaharlal Nehru, loose overhead wires hang near his statue

Nod to free parking for 2-wheelers, EVs in Chandigarh

Nod to free parking for 2-wheelers, EVs in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Pay more for parking outside city malls

8 AAP councillors suspended as chaos erupts in House

BJP councillor slams MC over failure to curb dog menace

‘0001’ goes for Rs 16 lakh, Chandigarh RLA rakes in Rs 1.97 crore

2020 Delhi riots: Court frames charges against 49 for arson

2020 Delhi riots: Court frames charges against 49 for arson

Court acquits former Haryana minister Gopal Goyal Kanda in Geetika suicide case

AAP slams BJP; Raghav Chadha seeks President’s rule in Manipur

Delhi BJP stages protest near AAP office, demands Kejriwal’s resignation

Union Cabinet clears Bill to replace Delhi services ordinance

Beas water all around, residents of Baupur Mand wade through misery

Beas water all around, residents of Baupur Mand wade through misery

Beas embankment breaches paralyse life in Sultanpur Lodhi

CJM visits Dasuya villages

DC orders vigil on dhussi bundh

Looking forward: ‘It is always Mehatpur which suffers due to floods’

Monsoon Fury: Flood-hit Dhoka Mohalla rues government apathy

Monsoon Fury: Flood-hit Dhoka Mohalla rues government apathy

CMC Colony, Hardev Nagar residents suffer

Slum dwellers struggle to rebuild shanties

Snakebite cases rise, 49 reported in July

Land still wanted, Ludhiana-Ropar expressway 9% complete

Floods keep brides away from villages along Ghaggar

Patiala: Floods keep brides away from villages along Ghaggar

Punjabi University, Patiala, withdraws court case, to again approach UGC

Strike by revenue officers in Patiala inconveniences people

Monsoon fury in Patiala: 3-foot sand in fields, race against time for farmers to resow paddy

Workshop organised