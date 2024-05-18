Kandela khap leader extends support to Abhay Chautala

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, May 17

Kandela khap leader Tekram Kandela today announced support to INLD leader and Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency candidate Abhay Chautala in the elections.

Says the leader supported farmers’ stir Abhay Chautala is the only MLA who resigned to support the farmers and he keeps raising his voice for the people of Haryana. We will campaign for him in the run-up to the elections.Rs Tekram Kandela, chief, bhartiya Kisan Mazdoor union

Tekram Kandela, who is also the national president of Bhartiya Kisan Mazdoor Union, said “Abhay Chautala had extended support to farmers’ agitation so we have decided to support him in the Lok Sabha elections. He was the only MLA who resigned to support the farmers and he keeps raising voice for the people of Haryana. There have been pending demands related to agriculture, employment, drugs and the Hindu Marriage Act. We will campaign for Abhay in the run-up to the elections.”

Criticising the BJP and AAP, Kandela said, “While the BJP used to target Naveen Jindal during previous elections, it has fielded him from Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency, while AAP has also fielded a businessman from Delhi, who has nothing to do with farmers and labourers.”

Abhay Chautala said, “Innocent people have lost their lives during various agitations in the state.”

Targeting former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Abhay said “Hooda and BJP are hand in glove, and till Hooda is in politics, there is no threat to BJP. Weak candidates were fielded in Karnal Lok Sabha and assembly elections. There are factions in Congress. If any secret voting is held in Congress, 50 per cent MLAs will give vote against Hooda.”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Abhay Singh Chautala #Kurukshetra #Lok Sabha