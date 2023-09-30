Kandela khap, state police join hands to fight drug menace

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, September 29

The Kandela khap, one of the prominent khap panchayats in the state, has vowed to take measures in coordination with the ongoing drive of the Haryana Police to fight against drug menace in the region.

Sirsa, Fatehabad worst-hit in Hisar range DGP Shatrujit Kapoor assured that the police have launched an extensive campaign for crackdown on drug peddlers in the region, mostly in districts bordering Punjab and Rajasthan. Sirsa, Fatehabad and Dabwali police districts in the Hisar range are the worst-hit. Besides, Jind, Hisar and Hansi are also part of the hit list. Tekram Kandela, kandela khap pradhan

Kandela khap pradhan Tekram Kandela, along with some other khap representatives, met DGP Shatrujit Kapoor at the police headquarters and discussed issues of social importance, requiring the police intervention.

“Drug menace has been taking a heavy toll on youngsters in the region. Thus, it is important that the police administration and society work in tandem for an effective outcome of the campaign,” said Kandela.

The khap pradhan said the DGP assured that the police have launched an extensive campaign for crackdown on drug peddlers active in the region, mostly in districts bordering Punjab and Rajasthan. Sirsa, Fatehabad and Dabwali police districts in the Hisar range are the worst-hit. Besides, Jind, Hisar and Hansi are also part of the hit list, he added.

The Jind police, along with the Kandela khap, organised awareness camps in Kandela, Dalamwala, Shahpur and Pindara villages. “We have formed committees in villages that keep a track of persons suspected to be addicts or involved in drug peddling,” said the pradhan.

The Hisar police range had recently identified about 2,200 drug addicts in 50 villages of six police districts.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Shrikant Jadhav said to tackle drug menace, social organisations must come forward to help the administration in the ongoing drive against drugs.

“We have offered treatment to drug addicts and will also help them bring their lives back on track. Besides, the police have got strict with those involved in the supply of banned narcotics and drugs,” he added.

#drug menace #Hisar #Sirsa