Kangana slapgate: Farmers protest in support of CISF constable

Sirsa, June 8

The Bharatiya Kisan Ekta (BKE) held a protest march in Sirsa town on Saturday in protest against the alleged one-sided action taken against a woman constable at the Chandigarh airport in the Kangana slapgate incident,. The march began at Nehru Park and passed through the Janata Bhawan road, ending at the Subhash Chowk, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Chowk and the Surkhab Chowk. After the march, the farmers’ union submitted a memorandum to Tehsildar Bhuvnesh Kumar, addressed to the President, demanding impartial investigation.

BJP leader booked for FB comment The police have registered a case against Devendra Kamboj, aka Sonu, district Maha Mantri of the BJP Youth Wing in Sirsa, for making controversial remarks against Kulwinder Kaur on the Facebook. The police registered an FIR against Kamboj on a complaint filed by the Bharatiya Kisan Ekta.

In the memorandum, the farmers’ union condemned MP-elect Kangana Ranaut for linking the incident at the Chandigarh airport with terrorism and extremism. It said this was a personal dispute that required a fair investigation. BKE state president Lakhwinder Singh Aulakh alleged it had become a habit with BJP leaders to make objectionable remarks against farmers and their families.

The union claimed that on the other hand, CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur was performing her duty honestly for the past 16 years. She had been posted at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Airport for the past two-and-a-half years without even one complaint against her. The incident with Kangana raised questions that need to be answered.

Aulakh alleged that the administration was portraying Kulwinder Kaur in a negative light by hiding the truth about the incident where she allegedly slapped Kangana at the airport. “Kangana has a habit of making inciting statements that cause unrest in society,” he alleged.

He said the farmers and labourers fought for their rights, and it was quite natural for them to be angry if an insulting language was used against their mothers and sisters. He added that farmers across the country were with the brave farmer’s daughter, Kulwinder Kaur, the heir of Mata Bhaker. No injustice would be allowed against her.

During the Sirsa Lok Sabha elections, the BJP candidate had faced opposition from farmers. In this context, the BKE ran a campaign against the BJP candidate. As part of this campaign, a mobile video van was used to show videos of the alleged atrocities committed by the BJP government against farmers during the farmers’ movement.

