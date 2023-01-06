Kanwaljeet Kaur is Kurukshetra ZP chairperson

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, January 5

Kanwaljeet Kaur and DP Choudhary have been elected as the chairperson and vice-chairperson, respectively, of the zila parishad, Kurukshetra, on Thursday.

The election was held at Panchayat Bhawan. All 17 members of zila parishad participated in the election.

For the post of Chairperson, BJP candidate and Zila parishad member Kanwaljeet Kaur from Ward15 and Pinki from Ward 3, filed their nominations. While Kanwaljeet got 10 votes, Pinki managed to get seven votes.

Similarly, BJP candidate and zila parishad member DP Choudhary from Ward 11, and Jasbir Singh from Ward 7, filed their nominations for the post of vice-chairperson. While DP Choudhary got 10 votes, Jasbir got seven votes.

Kurukshetra MP Nayab Saini, Thanesar MLA Subhash Sudha, and BJP’s district chief Ravi Battan congratulated the newly elected chairperson and vice-chairperson.