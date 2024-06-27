Karan Dalal writes to President Droupadi Murmu against promotion of ‘tainted’ HCS officers

Chandigarh, June 26
Former Haryana minister Karan Dalal has written to President Droupadi Murmu against the promotion of “tainted” 2002 batch HCS officers to IAS. He alleged that the state BJP government was colluding with these officers, and earlier, the file for their promotion was also moved.
Dalal had previously challenged the 2002 selections in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, citing illegalities and irregularities in the recruitment process “due to favouritism and nepotism at the instance of then CM OP Chautala and his close associates who were in power at that time”. The petition is still pending.
Dalal informed the President that the selection process was a farce to accommodate influential people related to the high-ups of the political regime led by Chautala.
It was Dalal who had disclosed the names of selected candidates during a press conference before the results were declared.
