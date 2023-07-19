Kargil Vijay Divas: Tri-service women bike rally flagged in at Ambala

Tribune News Service

Ambala, July 18

In commemoration of the 24th Kargil Vijay Divas, a Tri-Service Women Motorcycle Rally — from New Delhi to Drass — was flagged in at Raina Auditorium in the cantonment today.

Earlier in the day, the rally was flagged off by Gen Manoj Pande, the Chief of the Army Staff, and Archana Pande, chairperson of Army Wives Welfare Association, from the National War Memorial, New Delhi.

The rally symbolising “contribution and commitment of women towards nation-building” consists of 25 women riders, including two Veer Naris, one of who is a serving officer; 10 Army officers; a woman officer each from the Air Force and Navy; three women soldiers from the Army and eight armed forces spouses. The rally will halt at Ambala, Jalandhar, Udhampur and Srinagar before culminating at the Kargil War Memorial, Dras (Ladakh).

En route to Ambala, the rally stopped at Sports School Rai and Sainik School, Kunjpura.

