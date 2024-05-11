Kargil War hero Captain Yogendra Yadav honoured at JCD Vidyapeeth

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, May 10

A ceremony was organised at the auditorium of the Jananayak Chaudhary Devilal (JCD) Vidyapeeth in Sirsa to honour Param Vir Chakra awardee Captain Yogendra Yadav.

The event was chaired by the JCD Director General Kuldip Singh Dhindsa. The Principal of the PG College of Education, Dr Jayprakash, welcomed the guest and highlighted the Kargil War hero’s role as part of the 'Ghatak' commando platoon with the 18 Grenadiers. Yadav was nominated to capture three enemy bunkers on July 4, 1999, on the Tiger Hill, scaling a 1000-foot high cliff without regard for his own life.

He addressed the students and faculty present, emphasising the selfless duty of soldiers towards the nation, stating that when a soldier fulfills his duty, the nation sleeps peacefully. He shared his experiences from the Kargil War and underscored the importance of youth participation in nation-building.

