Karna stadium to have more facilities

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, March 17

Karna stadium, built in around 11 acres in the city, is being expanded with more facilities, including four additional tennis courts, rehabilitation centre, kabaddi hall, building with a stage and spectators’ gallery. Besides, hostel facility for boys and girls, gym, canteen, conference hall and climbing wall will also be available here soon.

The Karna stadium, which is spread on 11 acres in Karnal. photos: Sayeed Ahmed

After the approval from the board of directors of Karnal Smart City Ltd. (KSCL), a company looking after the Karnal Smart City project, a tender was floated for the allotment of work. As per the authorities, a sum of Rs 24 crore will be incurred on this project which will be completed in nine months after the start of work.

“The existing Karna stadium is one of the best places for outdoor sports. We are going to add more facilities. Four synthetic tennis courts will be developed near the building block which is placed in a way so that referee/officials can watch the match. A spectator gallery of approximately 250 capacities on the northern side of the court will be constructed,” said Anish Yadav, Deputy Commissioner-cum-CEO, KSCL. At present, the stadium has only one tennis court and it is very difficult for the tennis enthusiast to practice at will. They have to wait for their turn. A sport and fitness equipment shop will also be set up to generate revenue to make the campus self-sustainable, he added. The existing stage building block is adjacent to the synthetic track, which will be face- lifted. A spectator gallery with a capacity of around 500 persons with ample space will be developed on the upper part of this block, while at the ground floor there will be spaces for the VIP lounge, toilets, shower areas, changing room, store area, cafeteria, to be developed to make maximum utilisation of space, said the CEO.

The hall building will have a kabaddi hall at the ground floor with spaces such as a VIP lounge, toilet blocks, shower areas, changing room, store area and a cafeteria. The gym will be at the first floor with all premium gym equipment. The rehabilitation centre will be on the second floor with medical facilities, Yadav said.

The hall campus will be connected with the tennis courts through two-meter wide pathway, he added. Separate hostels for boys and girls with separate entry and exit, dining hall, will be built, he said.