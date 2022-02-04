Karnal: 16 arrested in fake passport scam

Tribune News Service



Karnal, February 4

Karnal Police said they arrested 16 involved in a fake passport scam on Friday.

Police said they’d identified 21 people as being involved in the racket. Three of these are agents—one from Ambala, another from Delhi, and the third from Karnal. Two policemen, one employee from the passport department and one from the local post office were among those arrested, police said.

Police are looking into passports that were issued in the last four years, Superintendent of Police Ganga Ram Punia said to the press.

Most of those who were issued fake passports were from Punjab. Police claimed they’d identified at least 21 passports as forged. Police claimed most of the fake passport holders faced some criminal charges and wanted to flee.

Fake documents were used to make the passports, Punia said.

“We have registered seven FIRs in the case at the Sector-32/33 police station," Punia told the press.

The two cops have been suspended from service pending investigations, he said.

#fake passport racket