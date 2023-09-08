Karnal: 2 food supplies dept officials held for bogus procurement of paddy

Karnal, September 7

The Karnal police have arrested two inspectors of the Food Civil Supplies and Consumers Affairs Department for bogus paddy procurement through the portal. It was allegedly done to adjust the already procured paddy or PDS rice from other states, according to the police.

The accused have been identified as Yogesh and Suresh, both were earlier assigned the duty at the Assandh grain market during the procurement season of 2021-2022 and are presently posted in Mewat and Panipat, respectively.

“The accused misused ‘Meri Fasal, Mera Byora portal’ and made bogus procurement of paddy by using the names of some farmers and delivered the paddy to the millers,” said Shashank Kumar Sawan, Superintendent of Police (SP). They were sent to judicial custody, he added.

“The accused used numbers of different vehicles, including e-rickshaws, two-wheelers, and vehicles that had already been disposed of to deliver the paddy to millers,” said the SP.

The issue came to the fore when a man, identified as Munish of Assandh, had alleged that bogus procurement was done by inspectors with the help of arhtiyas to adjust the already procured paddy and PDS rice from other states. He also alleged that fake land was shown on the names of farmers.

The Karnal police have registered a case under Sections 406, 420, 467, 468, 471, 120B of the IPC against 13 persons, against whom the paddy was procured, on March 3, 2022. The SP Sawan has constituted an SIT to probe into the matter. — TNS

Rs 1 crore already transferred

A sum of Rs 1.10 crore was transferred to the names of farmers whose names were used for selling paddy to the government. As per the police, the arhtiyas, who were involved in the nexus, had taken back the money from the farmers, which is being recovered.

