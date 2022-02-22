Karnal: 20-yr-old man found dead in fields

Karnal, February 21
A youth in his early twenties was allegedly found murdered in the fields of Unchasamana village in the district this morning. The body bore several injury marks, said the police.
The deceased was identified as Sumit of the same village and was a worker at a jewellery shop in the city. The family members said he went out from his house on Sunday evening, but did not return till night. Sajjan Singh, SHO, Madhuban, said a case had been registered against Sandeep and Arju of the same village, Ravinder of Narukheri village. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russian President Vladimir Putin announces military operation in Ukraine
Putin warned other countries that any attempt to interfere w...
Joe Biden cuts off Moscow from western financing
US creating fear and panic: China
Posturing won't resolve Ukraine crisis, says Jaishankar
Russia welcomes India’s position at UNSC
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik held under PMLA
Court sends him to ED custody till March 3
Congress' Amritsar MP Gurjeet Aujla targets own govt, says it failed to root out drug menace
Blames alleged police-politician nexus for 'failure' to chec...