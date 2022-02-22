Karnal: 20-yr-old man found dead in fields

Tribune News Service

Karnal, February 21

A youth in his early twenties was allegedly found murdered in the fields of Unchasamana village in the district this morning. The body bore several injury marks, said the police.

The deceased was identified as Sumit of the same village and was a worker at a jewellery shop in the city. The family members said he went out from his house on Sunday evening, but did not return till night. Sajjan Singh, SHO, Madhuban, said a case had been registered against Sandeep and Arju of the same village, Ravinder of Narukheri village. —