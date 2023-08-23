Karnal: 56% driving licence seekers fail to pass automated test

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, August 22

The automated driving test at the Institute of Driving Training and Research (IDTR) seems to be a tough task for the youth seeking driving licences for light motor vehicles (LMV), as a majority of them have failed the test. As per the data, around 56 per cent of the applicants could not pass the test, which is mandatory for the driving licence.

The data collected by The Tribune revealed that the driving test was started at the IDTR on June 2, while earlier, it was conducted by the SDM office with the help of the Haryana Roadways at Sector12.

As many as 3,120 persons have applied for the driving test here from June 2 to August 21, of them, 1,381 have successfully cleared the test, while the remaining 1,739 have failed. The authorities claimed that the perfect driving would reduce the number of accidents.

“Our main aim is to make applicants learn and improve their skills, which will help in reducing the number of accidents. The whole process of driving test is automated and no manual intervention is there. We conduct tests for both categories – two and four-wheelers. It will improve the skill of licence seekers,” said Anubhav Mehta, SDM, Karnal.

Any licence seeker can apply on Monday, Wednesday and Friday and if they fail the test they can apply after a gap of one week, he added.

The authorities also create awareness among the licence seekers This institute was set up by the state government in collaboration with Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Private Ltd. in 9.25 acres at a cost of Rs 34 crores under the corporate social responsibility (CSR) to curb road accidents on roads. This institute is equipped with an advanced driving test track. It was inaugurated by CM Manohar Lal Khattar on August 6, 2022. The centre has the facility of simulators for all categories like two-wheelers, four-wheelers and heavy vehicles.

