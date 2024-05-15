Karnal adds 10 trash lifting vehicles to fleet

Parveen Arora
Karnal, May 14
In a major step towards improving the waste management services in the city, the agency assigned to manage door-to-door collection and processing of garbage has inducted 10 new high-capacity vehicles into its fleet.
With the addition of these vehicles, the total number of garbage collection vehicles in the city is 92. The authorities concerned claimed this would strengthen the waste management system, though 10 more vehicles were required for smooth and effective waste collection in the city, an official said.
The newly inducted vehicles have a high storage capacity for dry waste. While the existing vehicles had a capacity of 5.5 quintals, the new ones can hold up to 9.5 quintals. This would boost operational capabilities, said Surinder Chopra, Chief Sanitary Inspector (CSI), Karnal MC.
“The increased capacity will expedite the waste collection process as the agency will be able to cover a wider area within a shorter period. Each old vehicle covers 800-900 houses in three rounds each day, while the new vehicles would be able to cover 1,500–1,600 households in the three rounds,” Chopra added.
He expressed optimism about the impact of the new vehicles on waste management operations. He further said the contracted agency had also been asked to increase garbage processing at the solid waste management plant.
