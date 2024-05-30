Karnal all set for counting on June 4

Karnal, May 29
The district administration has geared up for the process of counting of votes on June 4 for the Lok Sabha elections. It has selected the counting staff through randomisation.
“The district administration is fully prepared for the counting process. We are closely monitoring all the necessary arrangements. All AROs have been instructed to make arrangements for counting the votes of their respective Assembly segments,” said Uttam Singh, Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer.
The counting of Nilokheri, Assandh, Gharaunda and Indri Assembly segments will take place at SD school, while the counting of Karnal Assembly for the Lok Sabha and Karnal Assembly by-elections will take place at DAV School, he added.
Each counting centre will have 14 tables and three counting staff members will be available at each table, including a micro-observer, counting supervisor, and counting assistant. Additionally, 20 per cent extra staff has also been kept in reserve.
In terms of security, the EVM machines, along with the VVPATs, have been kept in the strongroom, he said. CCTV surveillance is being conducted round the clock.
