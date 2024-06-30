Karnal also waterlogged

Tribune News Service

Karnal, June 29

After a prolonged period of scorching heat, the residents of Karnal district finally received a major relief from the relentless heatwave on Saturday afternoon.

A gentle rain shower, beginning around 12 noon and lasting for an hour, brought a significant drop in temperature in some areas.

However, the rainfall led to waterlogging in several areas of the city, causing inconvenience to locals.

The NH-44 near Namastey Chowk, new grain market and other areas were inundated.

