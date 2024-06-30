Karnal also waterlogged

Karnal, June 29
After a prolonged period of scorching heat, the residents of Karnal district finally received a major relief from the relentless heatwave on Saturday afternoon.
A gentle rain shower, beginning around 12 noon and lasting for an hour, brought a significant drop in temperature in some areas.
However, the rainfall led to waterlogging in several areas of the city, causing inconvenience to locals.
The NH-44 near Namastey Chowk, new grain market and other areas were inundated.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indcredible: Men in Blue edge out South Africa in cliffhanger to clinch second T20 WC title
Kohli announces T20I retirement | Bumrah player of the tourn...
Five Army men swept away in Ladakh river
Tank gets stuck while crossing Shyok
Water scarcity increases dependence on tubewells
Free power, cess waiver prompt farmers to draw underground w...