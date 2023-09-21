Karnal: Arhtiya loot case solved, one held

Tribune News Service

Karnal, September 20

With the arrest of a person, the Karnal police have claimed to have solved the loot case, involving an arhtiya who was looted of Rs 10 lakh at gunpoint on September 6 near Sector 4 here.

The accused has been identified as Parmod, a resident of Kamalpur Roran village. Another accused, Deepak of Uttar Pradesh, is absconding. The police team recovered Rs 3 lakh cash and seized a country-made pistol, cartridge and motorcycle from his possession.

“Parmod was arrested on Tuesday. He was produced in a court and was taken to two-day police remand,” said ASP Pushpa. On the complaint of arhtiya Baljeet Singh, a case under Sections 341, 379A and 34 of the IPC was registered on September 6.

SP Shashank Kumar Sawan handed over the investigation to the CIA-1 team. The accused conducted a recce before committing the crime, added the ASP.

