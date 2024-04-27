Karnal blood bank to get sterile connecting device

Karnal, April 26
With an aim of preventing blood wastage during transfusions for paediatric patients who require less amount of blood, a sterile connecting device will be installed at the blood bank of the District Civil Hospital.
The device, as per authorities, will divide blood into aliquots for paediatric patients as per the prescription of the paediatrician and re-use of the remaining part of the blood bag for subsequent transfusion to the same child.
The authorities claimed that it will help prevent wastage of life-saving blood. A whole blood bag of 350 ml/450ml is issued to paediatric patients but at a time, they require blood in small quantities of around 50 to 100 ml, and as a result, the remaining blood is unused and discarded.
If the same patients require blood again in the next few days, one more blood bag would be issued and the required quantity of blood would be transfused to the paediatric patient.
“Sterile connecting device will be installed soon at the blood bank, which is being purchased by the department under the corporate social responsibility (CSR). The device will help in avoiding wastage of blood during blood transfusion in paediatric patients who require less amount of blood. It will also avoid multiple donor exposure during blood transfusion in paediatric patients,” said Dr Sanjay Verma, regional blood transfusion officer.
He claimed that children undergoing blood transfusion will benefit from this step. Besides, several efforts are being made to upgrade the blood bank. Two donor couches will be purchased, he added.A reagent refrigerator with larger capacity will also be purchased for maintaining the cold chain for blood units, he maintained.
