Karnal bus depot grapples with shortage

Parveen Arora

Karnal, March 14

The Karnal bus depot is running short of 50% buses with just 123 included in its fleet against the demand of 240. Of the 123, two are parked in a workshop due to breakdown.

Moreover, nearly 20 more buses will be declared unfit this year. Owing to the shortage of buses, the transport service on a couple of long routes has been suspended. “The Karnal depot has suspended services on the routes to Hoshiarpur, Dharamshala and Baijnath,” said an official.

“Buses that are five-year-old or more are not allowed in Delhi. At present, there are 17 buses that are five-year-old and more, so these can’t ply to Delhi. These buses have been shifted to other routes.”

The rural routes are also facing a shortage of buses, due to which students of various educational institutions continue to risk their lives by travelling in overcrowded buses. One of the officials said the Nilokheri-Nigdhu route, Karnal-Dhand via Sitamai, Karnal-Ramana, Karnal-Balpabana and Karnal-Jadoli route among others were facing a shortage of buses, forcing daily commuters to use private ones.

Commuters say they are facing hardships and have to travel on private buses on a higher fare. “We’ve raised the issue of the shortage of buses on various rural routes, but no action has been taken,” Subhash Chand, a social activist.

Meanwhile, Kuldeep Singh, general manager, Haryana Roadways, Karnal depot, said he had sent a demand of buses to the higher authorities. “As many as 45 new buses have been sanctioned and are expected to be included in the fleet.” “We try our best to provide sufficient bus services on all routes. Buses of three long routes have been suspended for now,” the GM said, adding that after the inclusion of new buses, they would try to connect the long route buses of Himachal Pradesh to Delhi.