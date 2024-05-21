Karnal bypoll: 3 candidates get notice for not publishing criminal records

Karnal, May 20
The Returning Officer, Anubhav Mehta, has issued notices to three Karnal bypoll candidates for their failure to publish their criminal records. The candidates have been instructed to publish the details in newspapers and broadcast these on TV.
Mehta said as per the EC orders, all candidates must publish information about their criminal cases in newspapers or broadcast it on TV as per the facts given in their nomination papers. “Notices have been issued to three candidates for not publishing their criminal records as mentioned in their nominations,” he added. The notices were issued to Rajinder Kumar, Tilak Raj Singla and Trilochan Singh.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sambit Patra says 'Lord Jagannath is PM Modi devotee’, later claims 'slip of tongue, will observe fast as penance’
CM Patnaik has appealed to BJP to keep Lord Jagannath above ...
CCTV shows Pune teen speeding his Porsche moments before killing 2 IITians on bike
17-year-old gets quick bail with order to write an essay; co...
Who’s a better Hindu in Mandi? Kangana, Vikramaditya slug it out
Each claims to protect Sanatan Dharma better than the other