Karnal bypoll: 3 candidates get notice for not publishing criminal records

Tribune News Service

Karnal, May 20

The Returning Officer, Anubhav Mehta, has issued notices to three Karnal bypoll candidates for their failure to publish their criminal records. The candidates have been instructed to publish the details in newspapers and broadcast these on TV.

Mehta said as per the EC orders, all candidates must publish information about their criminal cases in newspapers or broadcast it on TV as per the facts given in their nomination papers. “Notices have been issued to three candidates for not publishing their criminal records as mentioned in their nominations,” he added. The notices were issued to Rajinder Kumar, Tilak Raj Singla and Trilochan Singh.

