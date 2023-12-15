Karnal city to be beautified under Divya Nagar Yojana

Tribune News Service

Karnal, December 14

The Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) has planned to beautify the city under the Divya Nagar Yojana, a scheme launched by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to develop the social, cultural and environmental aspects of urban areas.

Under this scheme, two projects will be initiated in the city, including beautification of roads, parks and road intersections. A detailed project report has been submitted to the higher authorities. This was announced by Karnal Mayor Renu Bala Gupta, who was presiding over a general house meeting at the KMC office on Thursday.

Key decisions Beautification of roads, parks and intersections

Private agency has been given the contract for maintenance of the community and public toilets

Separate tender has been issued to level the sewers with the streets in colonies

Damaged manhole covers will also be replaced

Sterlisation of stray dogs by hiring veterinary doctors

Gita Jayanti will be celebrated in the city on Dec 23

“The projects will be approved soon, following which the tenders will be issued and the works will be executed,” the Mayor said, directing the executive engineer concerned to contact the headquarters and get the approval as soon as possible.

KMC Commissioner Abhishek Meena chaired the meeting and said the engineering wing has been ordered to complete the ongoing development works on time. Meena added that the agencies that are delaying the construction works have also been warned. A private agency has been given the contract for maintenance of the community and other public toilets. A separate tender has been issued to level the sewers with the streets in colonies and replace damaged manholes.

The citizens will get relief from stray dogs as the KMC would set up an operation theatre in the slaughterhouse and sterilise stray dogs by hiring veterinary doctors. The Commissioner added that a tender has been floated to catch monkeys in the city.

The House also passed a resolution to regularise various illegal development in different colonies.

The Mayor also informed the House that Gita Jayanti will be celebrated in the city on December 23.

