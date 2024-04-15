Karnal civic body eyes cleanliness through initiatives

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, April 14

In a major step to enhance cleanliness and sanitation standards in Karnal, the Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) is actively implementing the ‘Swachh Ward’ and ‘Aatamnirbhar Ward’ initiatives. So far, two wards have been declared ‘Swachh Wards’, while efforts are underway to include two other wards. Under the initiative, these wards have met all parameters including 100 per cent door-to-door waste collection, waste segregation at the source, elimination of visible garbage points, and the presence of dustbins within the ward.

“Our primary objective is to ensure cleanliness throughout the city, and we are dedicating all our efforts towards it. Ward 9 was declared a Swachh Ward earlier, and now Ward 10 has been added in this category. Work is in progress to add wards 7 and 8 in this category,” stated Dheeraj Kumar, Additional Commissioner (AC) KMC.

Besides, the KMC is actively working on the ‘Aatamnirbhar Ward’ initiative, focusing on managing wet waste within the ward premises through compost pits or alternative mechanisms.

Abhishek Meena, Commissioner of KMC, expressed satisfaction over the steps being taken under both initiatives and said that their ambition is to enhance the quality of life for the residents of the city by ensuring cleanliness in all wards. “Our focus is on both the initiatives. We are optimistic that these initiatives will contribute to an improved ranking in the Swachh Survekshan 2024. Our focus remains on addressing areas where performance was lacking in the previous survey, including garbage processing,” he added.

As per an official, Karnal witnessed a decline of 30 points in comparison to 2022, securing the 115th rank among cities with a population exceeding one lakh. However, in 2022, Karnal achieved the 85th rank among 4354 cities in the 1-10 lakh population category.

