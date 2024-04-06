Karnal civic body holds camp to resolve property ID issues

Tribune News Service

Karnal, April 5

To resolve residents’ problems related to property identification, the Karnal Municipal Corporation organised a camp at Sector 7 Community Centre here on Friday. Officials and employees of the civic body resolved around 50 complaints on the spot, claimed Deputy Municipal Commissioner Ashok Kumar.

Apart from resolving the property ID discrepancies, the Deputy Municipal Commissioner said self-certifications of properties were also done at the camp.

People came up with issues related to correction in name, plot size, address, contact number, photograph and others, which were resolved by Zonal Taxation Officer Ankush Parashar and Tax Superintendent Gagandeep Singh after verifying the documents.

The Deputy Municipal Commissioner claimed that the people who attended the camp were informed about uploading complaints online through the portal.

He said after the portal went live for raising objections in property IDs, 58,810 complaints were received, of which the authorities had resolved 44,960 complaints, while 460 would be resolved soon. The remaining complaints were reverted due to the lack of documents.

