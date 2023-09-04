Karnal civic body starts drive to repair pothole-riddled roads

Tribune News Service

Karnal, September 3

With the aim at making roads of the city pothole-free, the Karnal civic body has started a special drive to repair pothole-riddled roads. It has identified six major roads, which have been heavily damaged by the recent spate of rains and patchwork will be done on them. A sum of Rs 7 crore will be spent on this work and the civic body has started the work on the Railway Road, while the agencies for the other roads have also been finalised by the civic body.

“The work has started to make all roads pothole-free. We have identified six major roads, which are in poor condition. We have started the repair work. Simultaneously, the patchwork will also be carried out on other roads,” said Abhishek Meena, Commissioner, Karnal Municipal Corporation (MC).

The Railway Road is being repaired at an estimated cost of Rs 39 lakh, while the Gymkhana Club Road in Sector 8 at the cost of Rs 38 lakh. A couple of roads in the Model Town will be repaired at an estimated cost of Rs 45 lakh and a main road diving Sector13/14 near Government PG College will also be repaired at the cost of Rs 74 lakh, said Monika Sharma, XEN, MC, Karnal.

“We have also taken some roads in Ward 8, 9, 10 and other parts of the city where patchwork will also be done,” she said.

Both roads of the Mughal Canal will also be constructed to cement-concrete roads with an estimated cost of Rs 2.4 crore. Similarly, another road near Raghunath Mandir will also be constructed with the cement- concrete for Rs 2.2 crore. Stormwater drains will also be constructed along with this road for a better drainage system. The process of finalising agencies to undertake these cement concrete roads is under way.

Some of the roads in the city will be repaired under the Karnal Smart City project, she said.

