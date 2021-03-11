Karnal college Professor felicitated

Karnal: Rashmi Singh, assistant professor and head of the department, mass communication, Government College, Sector 14, Karnal, has been felicitated for her outstanding contribution towards cinema in the field of higher education at the Fifth Haryana International Film Festival held at Haryana Kalakriti Bhawan, Kurukshetra. The film festival was organised by Dharmender Dangi in collaboration with Haryana Kala Parishad and Sanskriti Society for Art and Cultural Development. Rashmi Singh has done research on Haryanvi cinema and her research paper has been published in one of the UGC-CARE enlisted international journal. As the head of department, she has conducted various webinars, extension lectures, workshops etc. related to cinema.

Inter-generational climate talks

Gurugram: Heritage International Xperiential School, Gurugram, in alliance with the Embassy of Sweden, organised inter-generational climate talks to put across the voices of the youth ahead of the Stockholm+50, a crucial international environmental meet, scheduled to be held in Stockholm, Sweden on June, 2 and 3, 2022. The initiative held in a line up to Stockholm+50 focused on fostering youth discussions on climate change and environmental protection, promoting inter-generational dialogue, raising awareness of environmental issues in South Asia and inspiring youth to take action in their local communities for environmental protection.

350 students perform in Talent show

Kurukshetra: A talent show organised at Gita Niketan Awasiya Vidyalaya after the break of two years proved to be an unforgettable occasion for all enthusiastic students. Around 350 students staged spectacular performances. Students performed devotional and patriotic songs and showcased oratory skills. The participants of mime conveyed a clear and crucial social message 'Save Earth' through their brilliant gestures and body movements. Haryanvi dance on the song 'Mein chora Haryane ka' enthralled the audience. Principal Narayan Singh praised the students for their performance and motivated others to shed their stage fear.

Poster making on gender equality

Mahendragarh: A poster making competition was organised by the internal complaints committee of the Central University of Haryana (CUH) to make students aware of gender equality and justice. Vice Chancellor Prof Tankeshwar Kumar said students of different departments of the university participated enthusiastically in the event and carved on canvas the works. Dr Dharampal Poonia, Dr Mona Sharma and Dr Renu Yadav were of the jury members while Abina Mathew of department of nutritional biology came first, Vijayalakshmi Mahavar of BEd second and Amir Faisal from BVoc secured third position.