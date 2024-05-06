Karnal Congress candidate raises unemployment issue

Parveen Arora
Karnal, May 5
Congress candidate for the Karnal Lok Sabha seat Divyanshu Budhiraja has intensified his campaign by increasing the number of public and in-person meetings across the constituency.
He is actively reaching out to people, focusing particularly on the pressing issue of unemployment. The Congress candidate is assuring the electors that he will do his best to eradicate unemployment, if elected. Additionally, he is also taking feedback from people about other issues.
Budhiraja is contesting his first Lok Sabha elections against former Chief Minister and BJP candidate Manohar Lal Khattar.
“I am raising the issue of unemployment despite facing legal challenges. Cases have been registered against me for raising the issue of unemployment. This is a major issue across the state. I will continue to raise the issue,” Budhiraja said during a programme at the residence of Congress leaders Parag Gaba and Pankaj Gaba.
He also asked people to support and vote for Trilochan Singh, who is contesting the Karnal Assembly byelection on the Congress ticket. The BJP has fielded Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.
Budhiraja questioned the BJP leadership for changing the Chief Minister. “If former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was indeed efficient and capable, why was he replaced? I simply seek a reason for this decision. If he has been removed, why should he be elected as an MP by the people of Karnal?” he asked.
The Congress candidate said the BJP has “failed” on all fronts, both in the state and the country. “The BJP has neglected crucial issues such as unemployment and inflation while focusing on divisive tactics. It consistently diverts attention from critical issues and remains silent on issues like unemployment and inflation, which are severely impacting the common people,” Budhiraja added.
In a majority of his speeches, Budhiraja appeals to people to vote for a change, emphasising that a new direction is needed to tackle unemployment and control inflation.
Adding a personal touch to his campaign, Budhiraja engages with individuals of all age groups, seeking blessings of seniors by touching their feet and shaking hands with youngsters.
