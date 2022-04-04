Karnal cops to act on 20 fake complaints

Tribune News Service

Karnal, April 3

The Karnal police will take action against those who have filed false complaints or got a false case registered. It has prepared a list of such cases.

As per the records of the police, 23 persons here have filed 20 complaints or got false cases registered. The police have now approached court against them.

Among these 23 persons, 15 are women and eight men, said Ganga Ram Punia, SP.

Fake complaints not only waste the precious time of the police, but also lead to harassment of many persons. “We will take action against those who have filed fake complaints,” said the SP.

At the City police station, in two separate cases, complaints were filed against innocent persons of thrashing and snatching. The complaint was filed in revenge, the SP added. Similarly, the Butana police station will take action against two women in two separate cases, who had filed fake complaint of molestation. The Taraori police will take action in three separate cases against three women, who had also filed fake complaints of molestation.

At the Madhuban police station, a woman had filed a fake complaint of rape. In the same police station, four persons got registered a case of thrashing. The police would take action against them, the SP added. —