Karnal: Dropout count down by 17pc at IGNOU Centre

Parveen Arora

Karnal, August 16

The number of students discontinuing education at Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) Regional Centre, Karnal, has gone down by around 17 per cent over the past four years.

The data collected from the Regional Centre shows that in 2017, the dropout rate was 23.79 per cent, which reduced to 6.44 per cent in 2021.

“Though new enrolments have increased, there is decrease in the number of dropouts. Our staff members have been motivating students to complete their courses. We even send them reminders via SMS and make calls to inform them about the start of the next academic session,” said Dr Poonam Kumari Singh, Senior Regional Director, IGNOU.

“The number of students passing out from the IGNOU is increasing by the year. The number of students who successfully completed their courses in 2018 is 2,944, in 2019 is 3,101, in 2020 is 5,039, in 2021 is 6,745 and in 2022 is 12,690”, claimed Dr Dharam Pal, Assistant Regional Director.

