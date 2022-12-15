Karnal: Elected sarpanches take charge

Karnal, December 14
Newly elected sarpanches on Wednesday took charge and started works after holding gram sabha meetings in their villages. Male members of the family of elected women representatives were allowed to attend the meetings, but the meetings were chaired by the elected women. Rajbir Khundia, DDPO, said, “There are 395 posts of sarpanches in the village. Of those, 394 were elected in the elections held recently. One post is lying vacant as elections could not be held.
