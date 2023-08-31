Karnal: Elevated flyover project gets wings, 2 bidders show interest

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, August 30

The ambitious project of two elevated flyovers to decongest the city has got wings as two bidders have shown interest in it. After a technical and financial evaluation of both bidders, the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has sent the file to the competent authorities for finalising the agency.

To ease traffic congestion, Karnal Smart City Ltd (KSCL), an agency looking after the Karnal Smart City project, had planned two flyovers of two lanes each — one of nearly 2.2 km on the Railway Road from the Haryana Nursing Home to Government Girls College and the second of 500 m from the Committee Chowk to Ambedkar Chowk with an intersection at the Committee Chowk. Earlier, these flyovers were to be constructed by the KSCL, but later, the project was transferred to the HSVP.

Now, the estimated cost of the project is around Rs 112 crore. Earlier, it was Rs 93 crore and later enhanced to Rs 127.75 crore. The estimate includes the cost of construction, traffic signs, road markings, construction of drains along service roads, electrification, GST, and others.

It was the sixth time, when the tender was floated for this project. After five failed attempts – two by the HSVP and three by the KSCL — the HSVP called for a fresh tender, in which two agencies came forward.

“After the technical approval of the estimate filed by the HSVP, we have floated the tender, and details were uploaded on the Haryana Engineering Work (HEW) portal. Now, two agencies have come forward and a committee led by the Chief Minister will finalise one agency,” said Dharambir, XEN, HSVP.

Anish Yadav, Deputy Commissioner, said after the allotment of the tender, the agency will have to complete it in 18 months. “The project will ease the traffic congestion in the market of the city. Traders will get parking space beneath the elevated flyovers,” said the DC.

#Karnal