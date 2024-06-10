Karnal erupts in joy as Khattar inducted into Union Cabinet

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, June 9

The city of Karnal is abuzz with excitement as former Chief Minister and Karnal MP Manohar Lal Khattar has been inducted into the Cabinet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government for its third term. Former Union Minister of State for Home ID Swami was the last leader from Karnal to hold a ministerial position from 1999-2004.

Celebrations erupted across the district with party supporters and people congratulating each other. Residents of Karnal expressed their joy by distributing sweets. A programme was organised at the party’s district office on Sunday evening, where party workers celebrated the induction of Khattar in Modi’s cabinet. They highlighted the honour and opportunities this appointment brings to Karnal.

Social media platforms were flooded with congratulatory messages and celebratory posts. Many expressed hope that Khattar’s new role would bring further development and progress to the region.

“Manohar Lal Khattar’s inclusion in the Modi Cabinet is a matter of great pride for all of us. It is the recognition of his hard work and commitment to the welfare of the people. We are confident that he will continue to serve the nation with the same dedication as he served as CM of Haryana,” said Harvinder Kalyan, Gharaunda MLA.

Yogender Rana, district BJP president, said it was an honour for Karnal. “The former CM’s inclusion in the Cabinet will help Haryana in terms of development,” said Rana. Renu Bala Gupta, former Mayor, said Khattar had served the state with dedication. The inclusion in the PM Modi’s Cabinet is a recognition of his effective governance and significant contribution to Haryana’s development during his tenure as the CM.

“We were expecting his inclusion in the Cabinet. He will continue to develop the state in an inclusive manner,” said Jagmohan Anand, former media coordinator of Khattar.

