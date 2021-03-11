Karnal farmer ends life

Karnal: A 44-year-old farmer of Baras village in the district ended his life by suicide allegedly over crop failure. The deceased has been identified as Naresh Kumar, who had taken three-acre land on lease. As per his family, Naresh was tense over less wheat produce and was facing severe financial crisis. TNS
Three oficials promoted as deputy director
Chandigarh: The Haryana Government has promoted three district sports and youth affairs officers to the post of the deputy director. The officers promoted included Mary Masih (Palwal), Nirmala Gulia (Nuh) and Paras Ram (Narnaul). They will be on probation for a year, a government order said. TNS
Man gets 20-yr RI for rape
Gurugram: A Bihar man identified Mohammad Alam Majhar was sentenced 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for allegedly raping a minor girl. He was booked for raping a 13-year-old in August 2018.
