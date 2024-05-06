Karnal garbage lifting agency asked to connect with integrated control centre

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, May 5

The Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) has directed Sugam Swacchata Agency, which has been assigned door-to-door garbage collection and its processing, to integrate its system, including vehicles involved in waste lifting and transportation, with the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), an ambitious project of the Union Government under the Smart City Mission.

The aim of this step is to enable real-time tracking of vehicles and the processing of solid waste management plant operations, grievance redressal, and monitoring of garbage vulnerable points.

Real-time tracking The aim of this step is to enable real-time tracking of vehicles and the processing of solid waste management plant operations, grievance redressal, and monitoring of garbage vulnerable points.

Under the Karnal Smart City project, the Karnal city has implemented the Integrated Command and Control Centre to address various urban challenges with data-centric solutions and improve the delivery of various services under one roof.

Under the Karnal Smart City project, the Karnal city has implemented the ICCC to address various urban challenges with data-centric solutions and to improve the delivery of various services under one roof. Presently, it is monitoring traffic management and city surveillance project, while streetlights, water supply, power supply, solid waste management systems and other services will be integrated under this project.

“The Integrated Command and Control Centre is a flagship programme under the Smart City Project with a broad purpose. Under this project, we are going to integrate the solid waste management system, including vehicles, with it for real-time tracking. Presently, the agency is managing it independently, but it is mandatory to connect the services with the ICCC. Therefore, we have instructed the agency to integrate its system with it,” said Abhishek Meena, Commissioner, KMC.

“After the entire agency system is connected with the ICCC, the team members of the KMC can track the vehicles from a single point, which will facilitate better management,” he added. Presently, they have to depend on the agency.

Apart from tracking vehicles, officials can monitor cleanliness services in different areas. Grievances of residents will also be easily addressed, the Commissioner said.

He claimed that soon they would connect water supply tubewells and boosting stations with the ICCC under the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system, a sensor-based system for analyzing data measuring the speed, flow and pressure of water.

“The officials concerned have also been instructed to ensure a meeting between the agency and Karnal Smart City Ltd. for integrating the system,” said the Commissioner.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Karnal