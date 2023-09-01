Karnal gears up for drug-free Haryana Cyclothon

Chandigarh, August 31
In a stride towards a healthier and drug-free society, the Haryana Government has initiated a campaign titled ‘Cyclothon for a Drug-Free Haryana’.
An official spokesperson said CM Manohar Lal Khattar would inaugurate the campaign, Cyclothon, in Karnal on September 1. He said this event would traverse all districts before culminating at Yamunanagar on September 25.
The spokesperson further said at the grassroots level, the campaign would translate into daily rallies.
Approximately 1,000 cyclists would take part in the event, echoing the message of a drug-free future. These localised rallies, coupled with the government’s vision, would spell a promising trajectory towards a drug-free Haryana.
“This event holds a dual purpose — advocating for a vibrant healthy lifestyle while delivering a powerful message against drug addiction,” said the spokesperson.
