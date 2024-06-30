Karnal gets Rs 23.7 crore boost to develop infra under district Plan

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, June 29

The District Development and Monitoring Committee has approved a budget of Rs 23.75 crore for carrying out development work under the District Plan. After getting approval for funds, the office of the Additional Deputy Commissioner has expedited the process to initiate projects under the plan for 2024-25.

“After Urban Local Bodies Minister Subhash Sudha approved the budget, we have received the lists of works to be carried out under this plan. We have also initiated the process to start development work at the earliest,” said Akhil Pilani, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Karnal.

Of the total budget for rural and urban areas, Rs 15.8 crore will be spent on development projects in nine blocks, while Rs 7.85 crore in urban areas under the District Plan.

Besides, 30 per cent of the budget will be spent on roads, lanes and drains, while the remaining funds on education, community centre, health, drinking water, irrigation, sports, Anganwari centres and other facilities. The Additional Deputy Commissioner said the allocation of funds will be based on the population of blocks and civic bodies under the SC and General components of the plan.

Besides, an amount of Rs 14.2 crore will be spent under the General component, with Rs 9.5 crore in rural areas and Rs 4.7 crore in urban areas. Similarly, Rs 9.4 crore will be spent under the SC component — Rs 6.3 crore in rural areas and Rs 3.1 crore in urban areas.

“We have submitted the list of works which will be undertaken under the District Plan,” said Abhishek Meena, MC Commissioner, Karnal.

