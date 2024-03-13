Karnal girl clinches gold at Khelo India taekwondo event in Odisha

Tribune News Service

Karnal, March 12

Rishita Dang of Karnal clinched the gold medal in women’s senior U-67kg category at the first edition of Khelo India National Women’s Taekwondo League. The event was held at Jawahar Lal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Cuttack, Odisha, from March 9 to 11. Last month, she had won the gold medal in the same category during the Khelo India Women’s Taekwondo League Phase-II in Uttar Pradesh.

Rishita had also bagged two golds at the Central Board of Secondary Education Inter School Sports and Games in 2019 and 2023, respectively. Besides, she has also won gold medals at the 39th Junior National Kyorugi and at last year’s 12th Junior National Poomsae Taekwondo Championship in Visakhapatnam. She also won one gold each at the 55th Haryana State School Tournament and Haryana Khel Mahakumbh, respectively, last year.

Dang said that 276 athletes from 28 states and 8 union territories, besides athletes form Sports Authority of India, National Centre of Excellence Lucknow, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram, Sashastra Seema Bal, Centre Reserve Police Force and Assam Rifles competed in the event.

The games were conducted in collaboration with the National Sports Federations.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Karnal