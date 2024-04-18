Karnal girl gets 280th rank in Civil Services exam

Tribune News Service

Karnal, April 17

Ananya Rana of Karnal has clinched 280th rank in the UPSC-Civil Services Exam 2023, the result of which was declared on Tuesday.

She was topper in 12th class in Dyal Singh Public School Sector 7 Karnal. She did her B Sc from Dyal Singh College, Karnal and M Sc Chemistry from IIT, Gandhinagar. She is a gold medalist in both, graduation at Kurukshetra University and post-graduation. She is currently undergoing training as an Assistant Excise and Taxation Officer after qualifying Haryana Civil Services 2021 with rank 53.

She gives credit of her success to her parents, grandparents and teachers. She aims to serve the nation with the best of her capabilities “I will try my best to serve the country,” she says. — TNS

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Karnal #Union Public Service Commission UPSC